AFP: Switzerland will investigate the possible transfer of its ammunition to Kyiv

The Swiss Ministry of Economy is going to conduct an investigation after information appeared in the media that Kyiv allegedly received Swiss ammunition through a Polish company. Due to its neutrality, the country has prohibited other states from transferring weapons purchased from it abroad without Bern’s consent, the agency reports AFP.

“This matter is under investigation… No comment while it is ongoing,” the ministry said in a statement.

The agency clarifies that private organizations were not required to sign a re-export declaration. The Polish company commented on the situation described in the press as not causing alarm and not violating any procedures. They noted that all the company’s transactions are audited by the Polish government.

In addition, the company wanted to bring to justice in a Polish court an American journalist who published information about the transfer of Swiss ammunition to Ukraine. The organization is exploring legal justifications that could make this possible.

Previously, Ukraine was accused of purchasing 500 thousand Swiss .308 Winchester cartridges and 145 thousand .338 Lapua Magnum cartridges. Switzerland has banned the export of weapons to both Russia and Ukraine.