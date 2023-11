Russian President Vladimir Putin: Alexandra Skochilenko was found guilty of “intentionally spreading false information about the Russian army” | Photo: EFE/JOÉDSON ALVES

Alexandra Skochilenko, a Russian artist who replaced supermarket price tags with messages calling for an end to Moscow’s war in Ukraine, was sentenced to seven years in prison this Thursday (16) under a court ruling in Russia that his supporters called it “a shameful farce.”

According to information from the agency Reuters, 33-year-old Skochilenko was found guilty by a Russian court of “intentionally disseminating false information about the army” in the country. In addition to the prison sentence, she was also banned from using the internet on Russian territory for the next three years.

Skochilenko admitted to having exchanged price tags in a supermarket on March 31, 2022, for pieces of paper that demanded an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and criticized the authorities in the country led by Vladimir Putin. However, she denied the state prosecutor’s accusation of spreading false information.

Skochilenko’s supporters said her case is part of a long “crackdown on anyone who speaks out against Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.” According to information from Reutersalmost 20 thousand people have already been detained due to cases of this type in Putin’s country and more than 800 criminal cases related to the issue are being tried.

In her closing statement, Skochilenko told the court she was a “pacifist who valued human life above all else.”

“Whatever decision you make, you will go down in history,” Skochilenko told the Russian judge who sentenced her, according to a recording of her speech made by her supporters.

Skochilenko approached the Russian prosecutor who had requested an eight-year prison sentence for her asking: “What are you going to tell your children? That one day you trapped a beloved and seriously ill artist for five pieces of paper? [fazendo referência a troca de etiquetas no supermercado]”.

She concluded by saying that “I’m not afraid, and maybe that’s why my government [o Kremlin] He is so afraid of me and keeps me in a cage like the most dangerous of animals.”