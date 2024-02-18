According to Swiss State Secretary for Security Policy Markus Mäder, Switzerland must prepare for war, even if there is hope that there will never be one. Fresh from the Security Conference underway in Munich, Mäder, in office since January, made this statement in an interview with SonntagsBlick. “The better prepared we are, the greater the deterrent effect,” he specified, underlining that Switzerland must strengthen its defense capacity, intensify cooperation with partners, and align its security policy with reality. The country must measure itself against the world “that exists and not the world we would like to have”.

In the interview he underlines the need for a practically oriented Swiss security policy and calls for closer cooperation with NATO, but excludes possible NATO membership: “the question does not arise.” Even for the Swiss politician, Russia represents a real threat, especially because Putin is determined to continue the conflict with Ukraine and pursue his aggressive objectives. In the interview he reports and shares the concern of the European leaders present in Munich about the increase in Russian armament, «we had to change our expectations towards Russia. After the Cold War, many thought the country was a partner in European security policy. Unfortunately this is not the case.”

Mäder recounts the international community's shock at the news of Alexei Navalny's death: “The pain was immense, he was a supporter of democracy and fundamental rights in Russia.” According to the new Secretary of State for Security Policy, the greatest danger for his country is represented by a world order that is no longer based on rules, «Switzerland is committed to an order based on rules and respect for international law”. The Swiss commitment in this direction is also demonstrated by its willingness to organize a conference for peace in Ukraine in Geneva in the first half of 2024, following Zelensky's request in Davos. «We are working on it – says Mäder – even if we know that it is a challenging task. We need to give time to diplomacy.”