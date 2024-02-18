Al Furjan Fund, which was launched in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, and launched by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, participates in a special platform within Bain Al Ghaf Festival, in order to promote its services among the festival’s audience and public benefit institutions and urge them to present social ideas and projects that leave a positive impact in the residential neighborhoods and neighborhoods of Al Furjan in Dubai, which is reflected in enhancing the quality of life of citizens and empowering them economically and socially..

As part of the programs of Dubai Social Agenda 33, Al Furjan Fund sponsors the second session of the festival, which is organized by the Furjan Dubai Foundation, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, and the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation (Dubai Endowments), during the period from 8 to 18 February, and hosted by Mushrif National Park and Forests. In Dubai, with the aim of establishing rapprochement and convergence between individuals in the neighborhoods of Furjan Dubai and providing an atmosphere that contributes to strengthening the bonds of community solidarity among the people of the emirate..

Al Furjan Fund receives the people of Al Furjan through a special platform during the festival, which lasts for 11 days, in order to understand their needs and receive their ideas for social projects that achieve a positive impact in citizens’ neighborhoods and contribute effectively and significantly to improving their quality of life..

Perfect platform

Rashid Al Hajri, Project Manager of Al Furjan Fund, said: “Bein Al Ghaf Festival is an ideal platform to communicate with the people of Al Furjan Dubai and encourage them to submit to the Fund with proposals for creative social initiatives and projects that contribute to creating positive change within their neighborhoods, enhancing community cohesion and meeting the needs of community members in various fields.”.

He continued: “We receive innovative ideas and initiatives proposed through the Al Furjan Fund website, as we seek to harness the capabilities that contribute to enhancing the level of well-being of citizens, and work to create an exemplary social environment in the Al Furjan neighborhoods of Dubai.”

The Al-Furjan Fund Project Director confirmed that all ideas that the Fund receives from the people of Al-Furjan are of interest and welcome to the Fund’s Board of Trustees, which subjects all proposals to study in order to ensure that they are consistent with the objectives of the Fund, which seeks to provide support and funding to individuals, volunteers or institutions of public benefit. Those who have innovative ideas to make a positive impact on society, enhance the quality of life of citizens, consolidate community and family stability, and consolidate community cohesion and national identity..

Support standards

Al Furjan Fund has set a number of standards to support and finance new project ideas that contribute to enabling talents to build a cohesive social life. The Fund stipulates that the project be related to a social issue that affects the lives of citizens and achieves a positive impact on society, along with submitting a detailed financial plan for the project, specifying the costs and the available budget. The project implementing team must be able to achieve the project objectives and implement it efficiently and effectively, and the volunteers and public benefit institutions must have the necessary experience and competence to implement the project successfully, and the project must have a positive and tangible impact on the target community, and it must be able to continue after the end of the financial support. The Fund also requires the availability of a mechanism to evaluate and monitor the project’s performance and its impact on society.

The Fund's areas of work

The Al Furjan Fund project’s areas of work include educational and awareness programs aimed at promoting comprehensive development and improving the quality of people’s lives by promoting education and culture and directing investment towards important social and cultural issues. The Fund also supports recreational activities projects, with the aim of consolidating the well-being and happiness of society and enhancing communication between citizens in the country. Residential neighborhoods in Dubai.

The Al Furjan Fund project’s areas of work include community sports projects, which enhance investment in the sports sector and encourage the practice of sports and physical activity that enhance health, fitness, interaction and community communication. The Fund’s areas of work also include seasonal events projects that have a major role in consolidating the quality of community life and promoting economic development, as well as projects related to programs for people of determination..

It is noteworthy that the “Al Furjan Fund” is one of the initiatives of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs, which aims to improve the quality of life of citizens in residential neighborhoods, finance development and community ideas and projects in residential neighborhoods that are managed by citizens, implement programs that enhance family stability, and create a distinct community experience for citizens’ lives in Their relief.