The selected of Swiss beat Cameroon1-0, in the debut of both teams in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Plungerat minute two of the complementary part, scored the Swiss goal with which the victory opened.

(Japan: players cleaned the dressing room and left this message, example)

(Lionel Messi: mockery of the Arabs on Asian TV that went viral, video)

The striker, of Cameroonian origin, took advantage of his teammate’s cross from the right and all he had to do was push the ball into the net.

In the case of Cameroon, the defeat greatly complicates the panorama in the group and the team whose federation it chairs Samuel Eto’o It will not be easy for him to advance to the round, something he only achieved once before, in his historic participation in Italy-1990when they became the first African team to reach the quarterfinals.

In that edition participated the mythical Roger Milla, that in the run-up to this Thursday’s game he was honored by FIFA, who presented him with a diploma in recognition of his status as the oldest scorer in a World Cup finals, scoring Cameroon’s only goal in the 6-1 defeat against Russia in the United States-1994, when he was 42 years and 31 days old.

two very different parts

At the start of the match, Cameroon had had good opportunities to get ahead on the scoreboard.

At minute 10, Karl Toko-Ekambi He sent high on a great occasion and in minute 14 goalkeeper Yann Sommer won Eric Choupo-Moting one-on-one. In 34, the savior of the Swiss was the defender Silvan Widmer, who anticipated Ekambi, who had everything in his favor.

The Swiss did not wake up until late in the first half. Jean-Charles Castelletto prevented Embolo from going one-on-one with the Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana, and in the discount of the first part a ball hung by ruben vargas was about to serve for the first of the Swiss, but Manuel Akanji sent off for little.

Switzerland opened the scoring at the start of the second half, with a pass from the death of Xherdan Shaqiri that Embolo it became the 48th minute. A connection between Choupo-Moting and Asanji was about to become the equaliser, in the 67th minute, but Switzerland continued to control the situation and arrived with more fluidity, showing a very different face than in the first half.

Vargas, with a Dominican father, had a great chance in 1968. In 1974, the Cameroonian coach surprised by substituting Choupo-Moting, the most active player in his attack.

Cameroon could not find the way and Switzerland continued to be closer to the goal. Defender Castelletto saved his team again in minute 85 and Switzerland could not breathe easy until the end, where they were able to celebrate their first three points. On the second day, Switzerland will have a presumably key duel for the leadership of the group, on Monday against Brazil, while Cameroon will narrow down their options on the same day against Serbia.

(Switzerland vs. Cameroon: goals of the match, Embolo scored the first, video)

(Did Melissa Martínez disappoint? They reveal photos in Soho and fill her with criticism)

AFP