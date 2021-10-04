The problems don’t end with Amazon, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. For a few moments, It has been reported that the eShop of the Nintendo switch it doesn’t work properly either. Without a doubt, a very interesting day for the internet.

According to Downdetector, the eShop started reporting bugs from 3:00 PM (Mexico City time), but it was not until a few moments ago that Twitter, the last social network in operation, began to fill with comments from people who pointed out that it is impossible to connect to this virtual store.

At the moment there is no reason behind this problem. Although it has been mentioned that the problem with social networks has to do with the servers and the DNN, in the case of the eShop only mentions that the servers are currently under maintenance, so things are likely to return to normal shortly.

