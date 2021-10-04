Abdulwahab Al-Areedh (Dammam)

On an area of ​​13,000 square meters, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is participating in the Dubai Expo, so that the Saudi pavilion in the event, which is being held for the first time in the Arab region, will be the second largest in terms of size, and the diversity of events held within the pavilion. Al-Ittihad interviewed a number of Saudi writers and intellectuals, seeking their opinions on this global event.

Azhar Saeed: Knights of El Himma make the future

The plastic artist, Azhar Saeed Al-Dalmouj, said: We congratulate the sisterly United Arab Emirates for its most beautiful wedding Expo 2020, and we have always been accustomed to everything that is new and distinctive, as an international exhibition is held on its soil, which has no counterpart at the level of building design, organization, management, and pavilions that have taken care of the most valuable matters, inventions, innovations and solutions that It touches the life of modern man and makes his life more beautiful. Greetings to those in charge of this carnival, and I wish him success and the impressive progress of the United Arab Emirates.

Greetings to our sons, the sons of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Knights of El Himma to the top, for their participation in this unique event, as the Kingdom’s pavilion was distinguished by its uniqueness and distinction with its different design. ideas.

Fahad Al-Bandar: A global passion

Writer Fahd Al-Bandar said: Since the idea of ​​organizing international exhibitions arose, and the first exhibition of this kind was held in 1851 in the British capital, London, exhibitions were held every five years, in a period of up to six months, in order to attract millions of visitors to witness this great global event. Countries around the world are eager to organize this event. Dubai’s victory in the right to organize represented a great success for the UAE and our Gulf and Arab regions, and the slogan “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future” was chosen as the title for this session. And the UAE is rich in logistical capabilities to hold this major global event.

He added: Arab writers, intellectuals, writers and authors look from their own angle, to see what the recipient will benefit from through the cross-fertilization of global ideas and what minds will produce after that. Participants from 190 countries present their intellectual, cultural and literary products, experiences and explorations to visitors to the event, and there is no doubt that the gains are abundant and the benefits are many.

Some of them believe that such exhibitions began with industry and agriculture and focused on the economy since its first inception, but they may not realize that it has become a source of enrichment for all aspects of life, especially cultural, as highlighting arts and heritage is one of the most important gains of visitors to these exhibitions throughout history, and some may overlook the That or not pay attention. Participations in writing, theatre, music, philosophy, and renewable ideas enrich visitors, raise the level of their knowledge and cultural stock, and take their hands into the space of cultural creativity on which the living, renewable, and striving to keep pace with global development are based.

Faraj Nights: Cultural Gains

The storyteller Layali Al-Faraj believes that the renaissance framework of each nation depends on what it enhances through its intellectual movement and its historical heritage, and to the extent that it precedes other nations by highlighting its dazzling image in the eyes of the world. On the land of Dubai, the incubator of cultures and development framed with a long-term vision towards a lofty building that provides the world with a promising present and a promising future with progress, and this has a positive impact on the organizer and the participating countries at the same time.

What Saudi Arabia will present and add through its pavilion in this exhibition, which varies in the presentation of its enriching content, extracts its ancient past, reviews its growing present, and lights the paths of its shining future, which is framed by the prominent Vision 2030 in its ambition under the supervision and support of its wise leadership and the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. God paid it. Through the Saudi pavilion, from which the interactive intelligence portal is launched, with the visitors of this pavilion, to move forward in successive steps towards the process of exploring Saudi Arabia in its most prominent aspects. And the economist, who began to provide a lot of facilities in the aspect of investment and tourism, and here experiences collide with the sum of its different cultures to build fertile grounds for societies brought together by thought and aspiration for a prosperous future and aspiration towards a sustainable quality of life for present and future generations.

Suad Al-Asiri: Making history

The storyteller, Suad Al-Asiri, said: For three years, the Gulf citizen has been waiting for this breakthrough, which is the pride of all Gulf people, to organize an event like the Expo in the Emirate of Dubai. and cultural.

The United Arab Emirates has a path full of peace, progress and civilized visions, as it strives to create a history full of local peace and spread love. Through what was manufactured in the building, which was built on 13,000 meters, it is an environmentally friendly building and contains 650 solar panels manufactured by Saudi entrepreneurs, and its height is equivalent to the height of 6 floors.

There is also a strong presence at the artistic and cultural level through the participations that will be held throughout the year and display the arts of 13 regions of the Kingdom, and this is what makes me say that the civilized relationship between the two countries is extended and deep in terms of human building and cultural upgrading with all commonalities and knowledge integration through The convergence of world culture that will meet in this exhibition during its residency.