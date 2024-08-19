Most of the missing are all tourists who were spending their holiday on a sailing boat along the coast of Sicily

The searches for the missingit is hoped to recover at least all the bodies of the people who ended up in the sea last night. On board the sailing boat “Bayesian” that sank off the coast of Palermo, precisely near Porticello, there were 22 people. Of this group, there were 12 tourists and 10 crew members.

Among the missing in the tragedy at sea there is also the British entrepreneur Mike Lynchas reported by the newspaper ‘Telegraph’ which cites independently obtained sources. Lynch, 59, is a member of the Royal Society and well-known co-founder of Autonomy Corporation, as well as founder of Invoke Capital and co-founder of the cybersecurity company Darktrace. This is a personality involved in different and important activities.

The businessman’s wife, Angela Bacares, is among those rescued by rescuers near the scene of the shipwreck of the 50-meter sailboat sunk by a waterspout. The Port Authority, which is conducting the investigation under the guidance of the Termini Imerese prosecutor’s office, is reconstructing the dynamics through testimonies and investigations. It is confirmed that the vessel sank between 4 and 5 in the morning due to a violent storm. What is the extent of the tragedy at sea?

On 22 people on boardat the moment, 15 have been rescued, but six are still missing, including four British citizens. The death of the cook, originally from Canada and resident in Antigua, was confirmed this morning. Of the people rescued in time before the boat swallowed everyone, eight have been transferred to hospital, while we await the intervention of the firefighters’ cave divers to search for the six missing inside the hull.

The operations of research involve four vessels of the coast guard, a coast guard helicopter and one of the firefighters. With these vessels, the divers and the underwater unit of the coast guard of Messina are also working. Confirmation of the identity of the cook, a member of the crew who had been declared missing, is awaited by colleagues and the captain of the sailing boat. The other missing are all tourists who were spending their vacation between the coasts and islands near Sicily.