Goalkeeper Yann Sommer was finally included in the 26-player list of

Switzerland for the World Cup-2022 in Qatarannounced this Wednesday, and will be one of the leaders of his team alongside Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo, while Steven Zuber was ruled out.

Switzerland, which reached the round of 16 in the 2018 World Cup and the quarterfinals in the Eurocup-2020had especially problems with his goalkeepers in the final stretch towards the World Cup, with a cascade of injuries.

the selector, Murat Yakinfinally opted to bring his starting goalkeeper, Yann Sommer (Borussia Mönchengladbach), a great penalty specialist, and substitute Jonas Omlin (Montpellier) to Doha.

Neither of them has played since injuring their left ankle on October 18 and 23, respectively.

As a precaution, the coach added two other goalkeepers to his list, Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) and Philipp Köhn (Salzburg). Yvon Mvogo (Lorient) he had resigned on Tuesday after being injured on Sunday in a game against Paris Saint-Germain.

It is the fifth World Cup in a row for Switzerland, which will play in group G against Cameroon (November 24), Brazil (November 28) and Serbia (December 2). Granite Xhakawho at 30 years old is having his best season at Arsenal, will be the leader of the group along with Xherdan Shaqiri (31 years old, 108 caps).

Steven Zuber (AEK Athens) will not be at the World Cup-2022, who shone in Russia-2018 with a goal against Brazil and in the last European Championship with four assists.

However, the player is injured in the abdominal area “and is not at 100%”, according to the coach during a visit. He was also not included in the list of the Helvetian Kevin Mbabu, without many minutes at Fulham.

The summoned players have an appointment to meet on Monday, November 14 in Zurich, from where they will fly to Doha. They will have a round trip from Qatar to Abu Dhabi to face Ghana on Thursday the 17th in a warm-up friendly match.

the list

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier/FRA), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Philipp Köhn (FC Salzburg/AUT)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City/ENG), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER), Fabian Schõr (Newcastle United/ENG), Eray Cömert (Valencia/ESP), Silvan Widmer (Mainz/GER), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz/ GER), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino/ITA)

Midfielders: Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/ENG), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Michel Aebischer (Bologna/ITA), Fabian Frei (Basel/SUI), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea/ENG ), Christian Fassnacht (BSC Young Boys), Fabian Rieder (BSC Young Boys), Ardon Jashari (Lucerne), Renato Steffen (Lugano)

Attackers: Breel Embolo (Monaco/FRA), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray/TUR), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire/USA), Noah Okafor (Salzburg/AUT), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg/GER)

AFP