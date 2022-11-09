Comment | Lionel Messi’s situation underlines the sporting problem of the World Cup

Messi’s foot problem would not be a problem in a normal World Cup year, but the Qatar Games are not a normal World Cup tournament, writes HS sports reporter Jan Vilén.

9.11. 18:15

Football It’s less than two weeks until the start of the World Cup, and in the last few days team after team has announced the team that will go to the games.

As usual, there are plenty of stars at the World Cup in Qatar, but there are also numerous absences. The latest news was on Wednesday about Senegal’s star player Sadio Mané from an injury which, according to information, prevents his race trip.

France, among others, will also be watching the games from their home couch Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanteof England Reece James and Ben Chilwellof Portugal Diogo Jotaof Argentina Giovani Lo Celsoof Brazil Philippe Coutinhothe Netherlands Georginio Wijnaldumof Germany Timo Werner and Mexico Jesús Corona.

There are also many players plagued by minor problems, the most famous being Argentina and perhaps the biggest star of the games Lionel Messiwho missed Paris Saint-Germain’s previous match due to an inflamed Achilles tendon.

The ailment is unlikely to keep Messi out of the Games, which he has announced will be his last, but the incident – ​​like the injuries – underscores the problem with the games in Qatar.

In a normal World Cup year, Messi’s case would not cause any heart palpitations, but in this World Cup, everything is not normal.

English The Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1 will play the last round before the World Cup this coming weekend, i.e. the 12th-13th. November. The first match of the World Cup tournament will be played just one week later, on November 20.

The Spanish La Liga will play its last match on November 10, but the players won’t have a very long preparation period either.

For comparison, before last year’s European Championships, the European series ended on May 23 at the latest. The European Championships started on June 11, so there was almost three weeks of recovery and preparation time.

The 2018 World Cup started on June 14, and the European series ended on May 20 at the latest. There was more than three weeks of recovery and preparation time. The English Premier League ended already on May 13.

Now, many players have about a week between the last series game and the first World Cup match.

Of course, injuries can happen at any point during the season, but it is undeniable that a longer time gives better chances to recover from injuries of varying degrees.

of Qatar The biggest problems at the World Cup are related to things outside the field, such as human rights problems, the status of sexual minorities, women and migrant workers.

Placing the World Cup tournament in the middle of the season between November and December, on the other hand, is the biggest game-related problem.