Almost one out of two Italians (44.5%) this year fails the first swimsuit test due to a sedentary lifestyle and the wrong diet, for a total of about 25 million adults who are overweight or obese. Men with a percentage of 53.4% ​​have higher levels of excess weight than women (36%) who are more attentive to their figure and health. This is what emerges from an analysis by Coldiretti on the latest Istat data (Bes) released on the occasion of the first weekend marked by the arrival of the great heat. What if overweight affects 33.7% of the adult Italian population there is a further 10.8% who have problems with real obesity, the report continues.

However, a “worrying” situation for Coldiretti which recalls how Italy is the world leader in food quality and how the Mediterranean diet was classified as the best diet in the world of 2023 ahead of the dash and the flexariana, on the basis of the best diets ranking elaborated by the US media US News & World’s Report’s. A victory obtained, this concludes Coldiretti, and which has important effects on longevity and health, from the health of the heart and nervous system as well as the prevention of cancer and chronic diseases, prevention and control of diabetes.