HS Helsinki | The masons of the railway station were given Käärijä’s boleros

On Monday morning, Kivimen were dressed ready for the high five.

The railway station even a busier commuter will stop in front on Monday. A large crane is parked in front of the station doors. Cellphone cameras show stonemen wearing shiny green boleros. The necks of the boleros are decorated with black spikes.

Two stone doubles of Käärijä, Finland’s Eurovision representative, watch over train travelers from nine in the morning on Monday. The Eurovision craze could perhaps be declared to have officially started now at the latest.

The wrapper will perform in the Eurovision semi-finals on Tuesday.

Dress work is following the Dresser of statues Aija Nurminen.

“I do pretty much everything pretty weird, but this is a special project.”

Nurminen says that the biggest challenge in dressing stone men has been their massive size. According to him, men’s arms are about 3.5 meters long and their necks are two meters long. However, it was not possible to take exact measurements of the statues in advance.

60 meters of glittering green fabric were needed. According to Nurminen, getting it was not an easy task, because there is currently a shortage of all kinds of fabric.

However, the fabric was found and the Dressmaker is satisfied with the work, even though the project has been exceptionally challenging.

“I’m such a big Eurovision fan myself that I made these with the power of it!”