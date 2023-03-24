The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) reported that it was arrested Carlos Armando “N”, swimming teacher, accused of sexually abusing a child under 4 years old in the Tláhuac mayor’s officein a private school.

The head of the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office, Ernestina Godoy, pointed out that the professor’s detention was the result of monitoring cases attended as part of the “The Prosecutor in your City Hall” program.

It specified that Investigative Police personnel complied with an arrest warrant against Carlos Armando “N”, for his probable participation in the crime of rape, to the detriment of the minor, which occurred inside a private school located in the Tláhuac mayor’s office, last year.

Godoy mentioned that as a result of various investigative acts, the Public Ministry of the Sexual Crimes Investigation Prosecutor obtained enough evidence to request and obtain an arrest warrant from a control judge.

Carlos Armando "N" was located and apprehended in the Hacienda de Coyoacán neighborhood, in the Coyoacán mayor's office, and was transferred to the Reclusorio Oriente, where he was placed at the disposal of a control judge.

He explained that according to the investigation, Carlos Armando “N”, In his capacity as a swimming teacher and member of the workforce of a private school located in the La Nopalera neighborhood, he possibly took advantage of the defenselessness of the minor that he was inside a swimming pool to sexually assault her.

In 2022, the mother of the minor accused that on June 7 of that year her daughter left the Dolores Olmedo Patino School with a scratch and blow to the nose and that the teachers did not know how to explain, and hours later he realized the seriousness of the matter.

“Around 8 at night, the girl goes to the bathroom and bleeds. She refers that she was touched by the teacher,” she then told television.

"I go to the Prosecutor's Office, I make the complaint, they send me to the Countess Specialties Clinic and there they refer me to the National Pediatrics Clinic."

The woman mentioned that her daughter was hospitalized for five days at the National Institute of Pediatrics due to the bleeding she presented.

The swimming teacher would also have attacked other children, according to the mother of the little girl.