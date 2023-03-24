The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Media and Public Relations Department, in cooperation with the Anti-Beggery Committee, launched the campaign “Begging is a crime and giving is a responsibility”, which aims to enhance community awareness of the dangers of these extraneous phenomena to society, to maintain the security and stability of society, in continuation of its security and awareness campaigns to limit Negative phenomena during the holy month of Ramadan.

Brigadier General Arif bin Hudaib, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department at Sharjah Police, emphasized the keenness to intensify awareness-raising media campaigns during the holy month, given the remarkable activity of negative phenomena during it, such as the spread of beggars and street vendors in residential places and commercial centers who take advantage of the month of mercy and reward, and lure people’s emotions in order to make money.

Brigadier General bin Hudaib explained that there are charitable associations and institutions officially approved by the state, calling on individuals willing to donate and help the needy in order to do good and earn rewards from going to them, and societal contribution to limiting the spread of crimes committed by beggars, pointing out that begging Punishable behavior.

Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Mohammed bin Taliah, head of the Sharjah Police Committee for Control of Beggars and Street Vendors, added that the campaign is a continuation of the leadership’s efforts to curb illegal practices, which are active in certain seasons and are concentrated near commercial and residential areas and mosques, stressing the continuous efforts of the security teams. deployed in various regions of the emirate, calling on community members to cooperate with the police in the event of monitoring any cases of beggary, and to report immediately via the toll-free number (901) or (80040), or through the “guard” service available through the Sharjah Police websites.