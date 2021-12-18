Swimming Cetus’ message team swam the Finnish record in their Finnish Championships

The short track SE of the 4×100 meter mixed message is now 3.32.53.

Espoo Cetus Aku Kaila, Miikka Ruohoniemi, Tuomas Kiviluoma and Ari-Pekka Liukkonen swim 4×100 meter medley record Finnish record. The record for a short track in Finland is now 3.32.53.

The SE time was born on Saturday, the third day of the short track Finnish Championships in Espoo. Cetus is the organizer of the Finnish Championships with the Swimming Association, so the record was set in the home competitions of the Espoo club. The previous short track Finnish record for Cetus in 2015 was a swim of 3.33.38.

Two SEs swam at the Finnish Championships in Espoo on Friday. Vandersin Kalle Mäkinen won the 50-meter backstroke with a new Finnish short track record of 23.87. The Cetus team swam the men’s 4×200 meter freestyle to a Finnish record of 7.13.52.