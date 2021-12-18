It is already on the screens of Netflix Season 2 of The Witcher, two years after the first (due to the pandemic) to the delight of fans of this adventure saga and Henry Cavill. But that was not all. The streaming platform, in the credits of the final episode, the eighth, of all this part offered a look at Blood origin, the prequel that takes place 1,200 years before the events of the original series.

What is The Witcher Blood Origin about?

According to the synopsis provided by Netflix, this new story is set more than a millennium before the story of Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the events that led to the ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, a key moment that affected the world and changed it forever, Because before, humans, monsters and other species lived in different universes, but what happened 1,200 before marked the future of humanity to unsuspected limits.

The series will also focus on explaining how the first sorcerer was created, who was a normal person who later transformed into a mutated human, a process that only the strongest manage to survive.

The Witcher Blood Origin will focus on explaining how the first witcher was created. Before normal people, then mutated humans and where only the strongest survived the process. Photo: Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: The witcher, season 2: how and at what time to see the premiere of the new chapters?

Who will appear in Blood Origin?

The cast of the series is made up of Michelle Yeoh as Scian, Sophia Brown as Éile, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Jacon Collins-Levy as Eredin, Nathaniel Curtis as Brian, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Amy Murray as Fanrik, Huw Novelli as Callan, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, Lenny Henry as the Boss Druida Balor, Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, and Francesca Mills as Meldof.

When will we see this spin-off of The Witcher?

There is currently no exact release date for The Witcher: Blood Origin. Netflix has only mentioned that the premiere will be in 2022 and that it will have six episodes in total in the first season.

YOU CAN SEE: Henry Cavill: “I think real men are very sensitive”

The Witcher Blood Origin Trailer