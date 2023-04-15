World trials and spring championships second act, in Riccione. Another hot afternoon after the first day which promoted 6 Azzurri. This time there are 3 Azzurri flying to Fukuoka: Ceccon, Poggio and Martinenghi.

Back and frogs — Thomas Ceccon qualifies (he is the seventh blue) for the World Championships in July in Fukuoka where he will therefore be able to try to defend the title conquered a year ago in Budapest with the world record of 51″60. He needed 53″74 and he hit 53″36 after a tack at 25″78 (for the record he passed to 25″14). The policeman from Vicenza in 2001 trained by Alberto Burlina yesterday had won the 50m and 50m backstroke. This time trial is a starting point and is now 7th in the ranking place.

Poggio exploits — Federico Poggio hits the coup, putting his hand in front of Nicolò Martinenghi in the final of the 100 breaststroke: result both are promoted to the World Championships thanks to the chronometer that rewards the European silver in 58″73 and the world champion in 59″06, while third it’s Simone Cerasuolo, European silver in the 50 breaststroke, who worsens the 59″71 in the morning, transforming it into 1’00″10. Martinenghi was not at the top, Poggio seized the moment to beat the world champion and European king with the third time of the year (but the first is 58″41 by the Belarusian Shymanovich who will not be at the World Cup like the British Peaty, the second is by the Chinese Qin Haiyang 58″66, now Poggio is ahead of the Olympic silver medalist, the Dutch Arno Kamminga author of 58″90). See also Paltrinieri also takes a bronze: Italy on the podium in the mixed 4X1500 relay

Carraro by a hair — Martina Carraro also tried in the 200m after swimming 1’06″37 in the 100m: but her World Championships are still close given that the time limit is 2’23″91. From lane 7, the twenty-eight year old from Genoa married to Fabio Scozzoli, beats Lisa Angiolini in 2’24″22, winner of the 100m and author of 2’25″62, and Sara Franceschi who in 2’25″73 breaks into sixth place in the ranking Italian ever, and at the eighth world championship in 2023.

Triumph of Scalia in the 50m backstroke — Silvia Scalia improves by just two cents and wins the 50m backstroke in 28″04 beating Costanza Cocconcelli (28″19): but to take the World Championships, the Lombard stationed in Verona needed 27″70, she who is a European medalist and Italian record holder (27″39). Federico Burdisso takes the 50m butterfly, without Ceccon who opted for the 100m backstroke, and clocks in 23″52, the fifth Italian time trial ever. The time limit was 23″10. See also Inter-Juventus TV: where to see it? Channel 5? Sky? Dazn? Here's how to follow it

Super whites in the 100 butterfly — Ilaria Bianchi is always very generous in the 100m butterfly and wins them as a thirty-two year old in 58″45 (the pass is at 57″92): situation in the specialty which therefore remains fluid also awaiting the recovery of the Italian record holder Elena Di Liddo, in recovery. The Bolognese beats the bell Scotto Di Carlo 58″84 and Giulia D’Innocenzo 58″94.

Final nostalgia — Finally, second title for Simona Quadarella, after the one in the 800m: this time it is in Federica Pellegrini’s race, the 200m freestyle (with Faith rewarding her) that the Roman imposes herself in 1’59″41 (she has a personal best of 1’58” 84). So much nostalgia for the Divine in a specialty that she struggles to express world-class times. There is only one Faith…

April 14, 2023 (change April 14, 2023 | 21:55)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Swimming #Ceccon #finds #pass #Fukuoka #100m #backstroke #Scalia #Bianchi #Quadarella