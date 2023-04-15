Friday, April 14, 2023, 9:38 p.m.



Turner, the American subsidiary of ACS, together with HOK, has been awarded the design and construction of the first soccer-specific stadium in New York City for an amount of 780 million dollars (about 709 million euros).

The New York City Football Club has been in charge of selecting both companies for the start-up of this facility, which will have 25,000 seats and will become a community resource. The objective is for the soccer team to be able to play in this stadium from the 2027 season, for which the club has relied on ACS as a guarantor to “successfully meet” this objective.

Turner has worked at many of the world’s great sports venues, including TQL Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Lower.com Field, Golden 1 Center, Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden, Levi’s Stadium, and the Intuit Dome.

The executive director of the Club, Brad Sims, has been “very excited to announce those in charge of building his »new home«. »It is clear that HOK and Turner are the right partners to carry out our vision of a world-class stadium that integrates with the local community«, he underlined.

For his part, Turner’s vice president and general manager, Charlie Whitney, has expressed that they are “honored” to contribute to this construction and hope to make this project a reality that will improve the experience of the “incredible” soccer team and its followers.