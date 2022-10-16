EHappy birthday to Vin Diesel across the ocean. The actor, reports “Bild”, “won the title ‘Hottest Bald Guy of the Year’ in a study”. Among other things, the “skull shine factor” was decisive. If you, dear gentlemen who are also balding, think you can compete with Vin Diesel: “the number of Twitter ratings as ‘sexy’, height and wealth” were also included in the rating. If you don’t have much to show for that, unfortunately you can polish as long as you like.

Jorg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Barack Obama still has a lot of hair for this title, many people find him hot too – which is why the “Gala” cover story about the Obamas, “How they live, how they love, what we can learn from them”, on most interested in how the two of them might love. “Gala” disappointingly doesn’t go into detail, instead we learn, citing a “close friend of the couple”, here: “Once in a while they rent a hotel suite and eat burgers on the bed.” It’s hard to imagine that there afterwards, amidst crumbs and ketchup stains, other than just culinary delights are the order of the day.

Obama’s sentence about his Michelle is also quoted: she makes him “a better person every day”. Does that mean he’s been getting a little better every day for decades? Or does the goodness evaporate overnight and she has to start making things better every morning?

Hallodri and rascals

Mary Roos raises certain doubts as to whether her former husband Werner Böhm, better known as Gottlieb Wendehals, also made her better – she describes the late Böhm in “Gala” as “Hallodri, rascal and notorious daredevil”. Already at the wedding, one or the other hole should have flown out of the cheese, as the couple’s best man, according to picture evidence, was none other than Karl Dall and Mike Krüger. The sermon was then probably given by Otto Waalkes.



Flirts at the front door: Mary Roos

:



Image: dpa



“I couldn’t flirt for a while, but I’m slowly starting to do it again,” says Roos. “The other day my postman was like, ‘You still look good.’ And I didn’t shy away, but said, ‘Yes, thank you’.” Does Roos have a similarly close relationship with the garbage collectors and the heating meter reader? The postman himself, by the way, probably hasn’t flirted in a long time either: You “still” look good? He must be glad that she didn’t set a vicious dog on him.







Fitzek’s fantasy

The thriller author Sebastian Fitzek also paid his newly wed wife a somewhat peculiar compliment: “Never before in my imagination have I succeeded in conceiving such a wonderful creature as Linda, who said yes to my happiness in life,” quotes him as saying ” gala”. We don’t find it all that surprising that Fitzek’s imagination didn’t come up with Linda – it usually produces brutal psychopaths and serial killers who resolutely say no to the happiness of others.



Image: FAZ



Unfortunately, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s happiness together has long since ended. At the moment, both are arguing again about an unpleasant episode that is said to have happened on an airplane in the presence of the children. And as if the whole thing wasn’t devastating enough, we read this in “Frau im Spiegel”: “One of the kids is said to have taken sides with his mother and yelled: ‘It’s your fault, not her, you punk!'” Strange times : When we were young ourselves, older generations were still reviled as bourgeois; today, young people seem to regard “punk” as a swear word.







Getting older isn’t easy. Frauke Ludowig gives the “Neuen Blatt” an interview in which she talks about her own skin care line and the fact that she occasionally undergoes mesotherapy, in which “hyaluronic acid is introduced into the skin” – and then, when asked about her 19 and 17-year-old daughters, states : “This generation is very concerned about looks.” Oh, what. “I want to tell my children that they always think they are beautiful just the way they are,” Ludowig adds. She will certainly also give you her facial care series to take with you on your way.

“Bunte” wants to reconcile its readership with the passage of time and asks celebrities: “How do you keep the sun in your heart when autumn comes?” Presenter Mareile Höppner answers, among other things, this: “I also like to wear sunscreen in autumn , because the smell is reminiscent of summer vacation.” We immediately followed this good advice and applied a lot of lotion. And that’s not all: we scattered sand all over our laundry, sprayed mosquito repellent all over the apartment – and played “Layla” to the hilt at half past midnight.