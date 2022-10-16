After three months of anxieties and fears, Clarissa Marchese feels better and has thus decided to announce her second pregnancy

After a suspicious and fairly long absence from social networks, the model and influencer Clarissa Marchese is finally back and did it with a bang. She and her partner Federico Gregucci have in fact revealed to their followers that they are expecting their second child. The first, little Arya, was born in March 2020 in Los Angeles.

They have been a couple for years now and millions of people love them. They met in the studies of Men and Women in 2016 and they haven’t separated since.

Clarissa and Federico lived for several years in Los Angeleswhere in 2019 they got married and in 2020, in March, they gave birth to their first daughter together, little Arya.

She is an established model, a very popular influencer and winner, in 2014, of the 75th edition of Miss Italy. Instead he is a footballer and coachson of the coach Angelo.

A new baby for Clarissa Marchese

Today little Arya, who often and willingly appears in the social posts of her mom and dad, has two years and is preparing to welcome a little brother or sister into the house.

Clarissa Marchese and Federico Gregucci thought about it, who published a beautiful one on their profiles family shot in which the protagonist is the new tummy that is growing.

The model wanted to wait approx three months before making the announcement and why she explained it herself in Instagram Stories:

If my first pregnancy was a health walk, this one is taking away ten of them. I did not expect it, my only term of comparison was Arya’s pregnancy which was perfect, never any problems, nothing, with this pregnancy from day one I started to feel bad and unfortunately continue to have problems. You know the list of pregnancy hassles, I’ve done them all and therefore these three months have been particularly complicated.

Now, continued the next new mom encore, it seems that things are slightly improving and, thanks to the good results of tests and analyzes, he decided to come out and share the joy for the new adventure.