Sweden Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde says firmly not to NATO

“We remain non-aligned. There is no need to create uncertainty around that line, ”says Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Stockholm

The United States No significant steps have been taken so far in the negotiations between Russia and Russia, but it is important that the negotiations continue, says the Swedish Foreign Minister. Ann Linde.

“The mere fact that the parties have been sitting down and discussing for eight hours and that it has been continued through diplomacy is positive,” Linde tells HS in Stockholm.

Among other things, Russia has demanded a promise from the United States and the military alliance NATO that NATO will no longer expand on its borders with Russia. In addition, it has concentrated a large number of troops near the Ukrainian border. According to Linde, the security situation in Europe is currently serious.

“Russia has used unusually hard and aggressive rhetoric. Russia’s demands are unacceptable, ”says Linde.

According to the Secretary of State, it is now important that the United States, NATO and Europe remain united. In addition, the relationship between Finland and Sweden is now particularly important. Linde calls Finland Sweden’s “most important partner”.

“We cannot accept a return to Cold War-minded thinking in Europe, where the great powers decide which security policy the smaller countries will choose.”

Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist.

Tightened The security policy situation has triggered a lively debate in Finland and Sweden about the military alliance NATO and possible accession to the military alliance.

Foreign Minister Linde’s position is clear.

“Military non-alignment has served Sweden well and will continue.”

Sweden’s NATO position was also piled up by the Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist, which comments on the NATO debate in a joint interview with Finnish media on Monday.

“We remain non-aligned. There is no reason to create uncertainty around that line. Finland has formulated its line in a different way, and I have full respect for it, ”Hultqvist said.

Read more: According to the Swedish Minister of Defense, Russia threatens the European security order – but why does Sweden say no to NATO?

In Sweden, the parliament has a majority that would support a NATO option based on the Finnish model. However, the government is not in favor of it.

According to Linde, changing the position would affect the entire Swedish security policy line, which the Foreign Minister sees as important.

“If we suddenly changed our line, it could be understood in other countries that we are changing our security policy. Finland has had a NATO option for a long time, and Finland does not change its line either. The government believes that non-alignment is best for Sweden’s security. “

Linde reiterates that co-operation with Finland is important for Sweden. Both Finland and Sweden have deepened co-operation with NATO, but have remained outside membership. Both countries have also entered into partnerships with many other countries.

“Sweden’s security is built on both non-alignment and a strong and strengthening defense. We build security with others, and our most important partner is Finland, ”says Linde.

Foreign minister Linde attended the traditional Sälen Swedish safety conference on Tuesday, officially called Folk och Försvar. The meeting will normally be held at the Sälen Fell Hotel. This year, the conference was held in a virtual format, with speakers participating in the discussion in Stockholm.

The commander of the Swedish Defense Forces, among others, also spoke in Sälen on Tuesday Micael Bydén. Bydén also emphasized the importance of international co-operation for Sweden’s security and singled out co-operation with Finland.