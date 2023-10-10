Sweden | Several suspected arsons on the night before Tuesday – the police are investigating a possible connection to gang violence

According to the police, a fire broke out in four single-family houses and three apartment buildings over the course of just over two and a half hours.

in Sweden In the Stockholm area, a total of seven residential buildings were the targets of arson or attempted arson on the night before Tuesday. According to the police, a fire broke out in four single-family houses and three apartment buildings over the course of just over two and a half hours.

Superintendent of Police Anders Thornberg told a press conference on Tuesday morning that three people have been arrested. Many houses had residents at home, but no one was injured.

Some of the houses have been the target of violence in the past. The police are investigating a possible connection to gang violence.

The police suspect that flammable liquid has been thrown into the houses, which has then been set on fire. Daniel Wikdahl The Stockholm police say that all the fires are believed to have been set on purpose.

The first fires broke out in three detached houses around 2:30 in the morning. According to Wikdahl, the first two fires did not cause significant damage. In the third, the residents managed to put out the flames, but the fire had also spread to the foundations, so the house was destroyed and uninhabitable.

An hour later, there was a report of a fire at the same time in three apartment buildings. Later that night, there was a fire in the fourth apartment building.

Expressen’s according to several addresses, there have been arson attacks in the past, which are related to the internal disputes of the Foxtrot criminal network.

The newspaper says that, for example, a detached house in Huddinge was hit with firebombs in September as well. Expressen’s news reports that the elderly man who lives in the house is not involved in the conflict in any way, but there is a man in the neighborhood whose brother is involved in Foxtrot’s internal struggle.

Suspected arsons also occurred in the Stockholm area the night before Monday.