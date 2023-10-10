It seems that shareholders want to push Disney to take into consideration the fact of launching ourselves with more conviction on the video game marketalso through expansive maneuvers such asacquisition of companies already specialized in the field.

Bob Igerthe CEO of Disney, is in a particularly difficult moment and could be forced to make some rather drastic moves to relaunch the company in other areas outside his comfort zone, given the recent results.

As reported by Bloomberg, one solution could be to invest substantially in video games, even through decidedly aggressive maneuverssuch as the acquisition of large companies.