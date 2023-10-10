It seems that shareholders want to push Disney to take into consideration the fact of launching ourselves with more conviction on the video game marketalso through expansive maneuvers such asacquisition of companies already specialized in the field.
Bob Igerthe CEO of Disney, is in a particularly difficult moment and could be forced to make some rather drastic moves to relaunch the company in other areas outside his comfort zone, given the recent results.
As reported by Bloomberg, one solution could be to invest substantially in video games, even through decidedly aggressive maneuverssuch as the acquisition of large companies.
Disney is targeting Electronic Arts?
In this case, the article in question even mentions Electronic Arts as a possible target for a strategic acquisition by Disney. This would be a high-impact move, but it would launch the company directly to the top of the market, in effect.
According to some investor representatives, Disney should consider a deeper transformation from a video game licensing company to a full-fledged company producer of video games, even on a large scale.
The name of Electronic Arts is given as an example of a possible target for an acquisition, but it seems that at the moment there is still nothing concrete in this respect, however the prospect could be interesting.
#Disney #thinking #big #video #game #production #acquisition