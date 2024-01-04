The weather is quite intense in Sweden: 1,000 cars are stuck on the E22.

There are quite extreme situations in terms of weather. Very long hot summers and wet winters. The water is rising so high in our country that it is almost on our lips. But in other countries we have to deal with other extreme situations in terms of weather.

It is also winter in Sweden at the moment, but then it is really winter. For example, there is a highway where thousands of cars were stranded due to the extreme winter weather. Since last Wednesday morning (24 hours ago for the sharp minds in the room), at least a thousand cars have been stuck.

1,000 cars stuck in Sweden

That's not even in the north of the country, towards the Arctic Circle, but in the south of the country! On the E22 between Hörnby and Kristiansand upper left Malmö. Now you're probably thinking: “Isn't that what the emergency services are for?” You have a point there, but after half an hour they were also stuck in snow.

Not everyone was prepared for this extreme weather and long delays. Some people were stuck in the car without food or water. Or a proper toilet nearby. They then had to walk miles to a gas station along the highway to pick up or drop off something.

Army

Ultimately it was so bad that the army had to be called in to help the stranded people evacuate. The tracked vehicles of the Swedish army were able to free the motorists (and occupants) from their precarious position. The Swedish soldiers were kind and thoughtful enough to immediately bring food and drinks.

If you are stuck in traffic, what should you do? The Swedish police advise you to stay in the car as long as possible and not to go on an expedition. According to the police, it is too dangerous to walk through the enormous snowpack now. The police and army are now working to evacuate everyone. Of course, there is a sports hall ready for them where they can warm up.

It is currently the coldest winter in Sweden on record in January: the temperature dropped to 43.6 degrees (below zero).

Image credit: Saab in the snow by @joppe via Autoblog Spots.

