Cold | Olga Tokker walks without a hat in Helsinki and doesn't feel the cold

HS asked those who walked in the center of Helsinki how to cope with the bitter cold with light equipment.

Woman pulls on pastel-colored striped woolen pants on Kaivokuja, a little away from the main stream of pedestrians. It is dark and freezing outside in the center of Helsinki. The meter shows -18 degrees.

“I made these myself”, Katarina Tikander tells.

“We were at the Ateneum, and we just had to go to the cafe, but we're a little bad at choosing. We were left there drooling until I decided that these should be put in.”

Wool trousers Tikander had packed in his backpack. He opens its mouth:

“I still have a self-made collar like this just in case.”

Tikander's show and coffee companion Hanna Peltomäki has pulled up the leggings. He still has sweatpants in his backpack just in case.

Mira (left) and Olga Okker were waiting for Nelonen's trolley on Aleksanterinkattu.

Aleksanterinkattu Nelonen was waiting for a ride home to Meilahti Olga and Mira Okker. The two had been outside for three minutes, and at least Olga Okkeri wasn't freezing yet, even though she was wearing only a headband.

“I have three pairs of pants, two shirts, a jacket, shoes and socks,” Olga Okker listed.

He doesn't own a beanie. Ear flaps usually protect the head in the cold, but now they were not included either, as they would have interfered with listening to music.

“Metallia”, was the answer to the question of what was playing in the headphones.

Helmi-Sofia Rentola (left), Josefiina Korteniemi, Iina Humalajoki and Emma Syrjälä at Kaivopiha. They were coming from the Forum and on their way to do more shopping.

In the pit yard four 18-year-old women step, one without a hat and jacket open.

“We are coming from the Forum and going to the shops”, Helmi-Sofia Rentola tells. At stops, the frost starts to bite. The beanie moves from the pocket to the head, and the zipper closes tooth by tooth from the bottom up all the way to the root of the jaw.

“I'm completely frozen, I've been the whole time. The face freezes. There should be a jumpsuit”, Josefina Korteniemi says.

“Yeah, Icesuit!” Rentola laughs.

“But you can't put too much on when it gets hot in the shops”, Korteniemi explains his coldness.

The third of the Tuusula foursome, Iina Humalajoki is equipped for a shopping trip on a freezing night by putting on two pairs of pants.

Emma Syrjälä is with bare hands and jacket open.

“My gloves are Hempan [Helmi-Sofia Rentolan] in my bag, and I didn't manage to put on my jacket when we just came from the Forum”, says Syrjälä.

