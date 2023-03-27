The Swedish Ministry of Defense banned the military from using TikTok due to the threat of data leakage in China

The Swedish Ministry of Defense banned the military from using TikTok on official devices due to the threat of leakage of important data in China and ordered to remove it. About it informs Sveriges Radio.

The app’s ability to collect data about user preferences, as well as information about the location of the phone, is said to be forcing the Swedish military to take this step.

Earlier in Ukraine, they proposed to completely ban the TikTok video service. The corresponding petition was published on the website of President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the time of writing the news on March 27, the proposal has collected 3,036 signatures out of the 25,000 required for consideration by the president.

On March 23, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the administration of President Joe Biden considers the Chinese social network TikTok, owned by ByteDance, a threat to the country’s national security.