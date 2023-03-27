Russia | Leaked phone conversation: Businessman Farhad Ahmedov and music producer Iosif Prigozhin bark at the Russian regime

Music producer Iosif Prigožin said he was afraid of the consequences of the spilled conversation and assured that he respected the president. Billionaire Ahmedov has not commented on the phone conversation.

Moscow

in Russia a telephone conversation in which the businessman has been leaked to the public Farhad Ahmedov and music producer Iosif Prigozhin barking president Vladimir Putin and the Russian administration.

This is the first time that the thoughts of the Russian elite about the war and the current situation in Russia are heard in public. Publicly, they have both supported the Kremlin.

In Russia, the issue was widely reported, especially by the opposition media, such as Medusatelevision channel Dožd and Mediazona.

Ahmedov is a billionaire and former senator who became rich mainly in the energy sector and is ranked 49th on Forbes magazine’s list of Russia’s richest people. After the war of aggression began, the European Union, Great Britain and Switzerland, among others, have imposed sanctions against him.

Prigozhin is an award-winning music producer living in Moscow, who in 2014 signed a petition by cultural activists in favor of Putin’s policies in Ukraine and Crimea. He has supported Putin in the 2018 presidential election.

It is known that the telephone conversation between Ahmedov and Prigožin took place already in January. The recording, which is about 35 minutes long, has been overlaid To Youtube a couple of weeks ago, but it only became news when a Ukrainian TV channel reported on it last Friday. In the Russian media, the recording spread on Sunday.

Plenty in their swearing-tinged phone conversation, the men criticize, among other things, the “military special operation”, the leadership of Russia since Putin, and criticize their lives and possessions under the yoke of sanctions.

Mediazona has calculated that a rough Russian swear word will be heard in the telephone conversation “blah” 157 times.

Prigozhin says on the tape that the businessman, politician who belongs to Putin’s inner circle Igor SechinCEO of Rosteh Sergei Chemezov and the head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov would have allied with each other and would blame the defense minister for everything Sergei Shoigu.

“They call him Tunar behind his back, of course. But something has to be blamed [sotilaallisista tappioista]. They want him fired. Listen, they are the dumbest people. My opinion is simple: they behave like kings, like gods [kirosana]. Real bastards.”

The attack starting on February 24, Ahmedov and Prigozhin discuss the following:

Ahmedov: Who would have guessed that he would decide something like this without thinking about anything [kirosana, kirosana] thing? He pissed everyone off. Everyone. The whole country, the whole people [kirosana]. It’s not about the money [kirosana]. It’s about morality, psychology.

Prigozhin: Above all, he buried the Russian people [kirosana].

Ahmedov: Yes, buried the Russian people [kirosana, kirosana]. And for a long time [kirosana]. When are we going to get rid of this and so on? This is a fratricidal war [kirosana]. Fratricide.”

Prigozhin: Yes, yes, but the only way is if he wins it. If he still loses, then it’s all to hell. End.

Ahmedov: There will be fascism and military dictatorship. You’ll see, that’s where it all ends.

Ahmedov says on the tape that the Russian government has “betrayed us, our children, their future and their destiny”. To which Prigozhin replies: “To be honest, of course they are criminals [kirosana] and also what kind of criminals.”

On the tape, Ahmedov calls Putin, among other things, “Satan”.

After the revelation of the phone conversation, Prigozhin published a video over the weekend in which he claims the recording is a fake. In the Sunday evening edition of the St. Petersburg newspaper Fontanka in the interview However, Prigozhin does not deny the authenticity of the conversation.

Instead, he refers to people’s custom and right to say “whatever hurts” in their private conversations. In the interview with Fontanka, Prigozhin emphasized twice that he had great respect for President Putin and said that he considered him a world-class figure.

The music producer said that he was shocked by the coverage of his private conversation and that he was afraid of the consequences. However, he assured that he would stay in Moscow.

According to Meduza, the Russian security service FSB has announced that it will take action due to the leak of the recording.