The United States supports the candidacy of Sweden and Finland in NATO. This was stated by US President Joe Biden during a press conference at the White House with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. “I am proud to welcome and offer strong US support for the demands of two great democracies,” said Biden.

“The doors of NATO remain open”, said the US leader, recalling that “Sweden and Finland have applied for NATO membership because their citizens have requested it”. “This is how it works in democracy”, added Biden stressed that “NATO’s open door policy is important because countries can decide whether to adhere to values ​​such as democracy and freedom”.

” In the face of aggression, NATO has not become more divided or weaker, but is more united and stronger ” to ” face the challenges of our time and the future that awaits us ”, he reiterated, underlining that “The decision of Finland and Sweden to apply is a further step forward. By remaining united today we reject a crime that has been perpetrated and we want to reaffirm even more strongly that we are ‘all for one, one for all’. Because NATO is not only strong thanks to military power, but for its unity ” and for ” democracy in action ”.