Friday, September 22, 2023
Sweden | A stage technician died after falling from a height at the opera house in Stockholm

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
In Stockholm, a man died after falling about 10 meters at the Royal Swedish Opera. The man fell while he was performing a work task.

in Sweden In Stockholm, a 55-year-old man has died in a work accident at the Royal Swedish Opera.

The matter was reported by several Swedish media, including the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet and Swedish radio.

The man had fallen from about 10 meters in connection with his work in the interior of the opera house. After the accident, he was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he later died.

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon.

The man worked at the Royal Opera as a stage technician.

The police have investigated the accident scene. The case is being investigated as a suspected work environment crime.

The Royal Opera has canceled Thursday evening and Friday rehearsals and performances.

