The actor Danny Trejo is not shown in the Japanese official page Of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, while it appears in the international ones. This anomaly was reported to us by the actor and video game critic John Kaminari, who has worked in Japan for many years, speaks the language fluently and knows well the problems of discrimination faced by Westerners.
Danny Trejo is the most recognizable actor of the game’s cast on an international level, also because he can boast of having worked in Hollywood with directors of the caliber of Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez. According to Kaminari, with whom we spoke on the subject, his exclusion would derive from the nationalism of the Japanese, who tend to hide Westerners (and the West in general) from their productions.
This is certainly a curiosity, but one that we nevertheless consider important, given that it once again underlines Japan’s difficult relationship with China Western cultureso much so that they even excluded a famous name just to avoid overshadowing local stars and, probably, also to avoid annoying some of the potential buyers, who might not look favorably on the presence of a Western actor alongside the others.
Consider that, according to what Kaminari told us, practically no one in Japan has spoken about the presence of Danny Trejo in the cast, especially video game sites. Of course, this is not to the detriment of the game, which we continue to await with great fervor. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will release on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.
#Dragon #Infinite #Wealth #Danny #Trejo #cast #games #Japanese #page