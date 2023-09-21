The actor Danny Trejo is not shown in the Japanese official page Of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, while it appears in the international ones. This anomaly was reported to us by the actor and video game critic John Kaminari, who has worked in Japan for many years, speaks the language fluently and knows well the problems of discrimination faced by Westerners.

Danny Trejo is the most recognizable actor of the game’s cast on an international level, also because he can boast of having worked in Hollywood with directors of the caliber of Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez. According to Kaminari, with whom we spoke on the subject, his exclusion would derive from the nationalism of the Japanese, who tend to hide Westerners (and the West in general) from their productions.