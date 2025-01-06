Swagbot is an autonomous robot developed by the University of Sydney, designed to assist in agricultural tasksespecially in livestock grazing and monitoring in Australia. First introduced in 2016, this robot is able to guide cattle autonomously, navigate uneven terrain and evaluate the health of both livestock and pastures.

Over the years, Salah Sukkarieh, professor of robotics and intelligent systems at the University of Sydney, together with his team, have created and improved the robot, and now include a series of improvements that can completely change the care of the field.

Swagbot: the robot that can be the ‘owner’ of the field

From its original idea of ​​being a ‘smart cow’ to help herd in remote regions of Australia, as can detect the condition and density of pastures, and monitor the health of livestock completely autonomously thanks to its new sensors and a machine learning system with artificial intelligence.

According to reports from ReutersErin O’NeillEs, a farmer who attended a demonstration of the robot, comments that “allows you to evaluate the meadows in real time and in much more detail”. Equipped with high resolution cameras, thermal sensorsLiDAR and GPSSwagBot performs precise mapping of the environment and avoids obstacles.

Swagbot Reuters





Its navigation system based on machine learning adapts routes to different terrain, while its 5G and satellite connection keeps the information updated. information on livestock and pasture health. It is powered by long-lasting batteries and can direct livestock towards the best grazing areas without the need for fences.

At the moment, the robot is still in development and is not for sale, but perhaps not too late it will be able to reduce labor costs, improve animal welfare and offer a environmental control more efficient. As its creator, Salah Sukkarieh, explains, “When the cattle get used to the robot, they will follow it everywhere”.





