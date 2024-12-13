The Federal Police Union (UFP), a union that represents part of the National Police force, has charged against The Revolt on social networks after a joke on the Spanish Television program this Wednesday about the access tests to the National Police Corps.

During the broadcast, David Broncano had made a comment about the physique of Marcos Martínez, known as ‘Grison’, alluding to the fact that it would be valid to be part of the body. “With the physical level you have, you could become a National Police,” the presenter told him.

Broncano had alluded to Grison’s speed, to which the presenter’s partner responded: “Right now I’m running in front of a National Police and I have to be waiting so that they can take away my china.

Furthermore, in the conversation between the two, they had joked about the level of requirement of physical tests and regulations on drug consumption to gain access. «Let’s see if you believe that they are clean»Grison joked on the RTVE program.









Later, the program also commented on a news item in which it was said that The body access tests had eliminated spelling as an exclusive selection test. “I’m deep inside,” Grison expressed.

These comments have not gone down well with the police union, which had reacted with a tweet: “When you laugh at the National Police you laugh at 70,000 men and women and thousands of aspirants “Every year they want to be part of this lifestyle.”

In the same message, UFP has also made reference to the difficulty of entrance tests and demand for them in different areas: «Whenever you want, we talk about our controls and strict regulations on drug consumption and the serious consequences of their consumption. “Whenever you want, we talk about our entrance exams that you would hardly pass.”

Whenever you want, we put our training on the table so that you can speak with knowledge of the facts. Whenever you want, we talk about our controls and strict regulations on drug consumption and the serious consequences of its consumption. Whenever you want we talk about the units… https://t.co/MVS3mOx3AA — UFP (@ufpol) December 12, 2024

In addition to the police union, the former Vox deputy, Macarena Olonahas also shown his position. «You have too much language to speak ill of the Police. To be like them, you lack…”, the politician expressed in a tweet.