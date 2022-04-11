It was a thrilling weekend for the protagonists of the 15th Suzuki Rally Cup, who returned to racing on the selective asphalts of the Rallye Sanremo, a race included in the Italian Absolute Rally Championship.

The 69th edition of the Sanremo race was a no holds barred race aboard SWIFT 1.0 BoosterJet and SWIFT Sport 1.6 Hybrid. A race weekend that put a strain on all competitors given the technical difficulties combined with those due to climatic uncertainties.

“Sanremo” in the name of Giordano

Matteo Giordano and Manuela Siragusa with their Suzuki Swift Hybrid celebrated on the top step of the podium, finishing with an overall time of 1: 32’46.0 and also winning the Italian R1 Championship. At the start of the Sanremo race, the Asd Alma Racing driver from Cuneo was determined to refine the feeling with the Swift Hybrid, but he did more.

Maintaining a good pace throughout the race, the Giordano-Siragusa duo took the lead already in the afternoon practice on Friday scoring two scratches and also confirming themselves in the night repetition. Six scratches in the ten races disputed, and an epilogue more than half a minute ahead of the pursuers. This is the feat of Matteo Giordano, who also pocketed the scratch on the “Langan” test valid as the Power Stage of the trophy.

Excellent performance for the second classified Roberto Pellè. The Trentino rider from Destra 4, flanked by Giulia Luraschi, demonstrated experience and consolidated affinity to ride the Suzuki in the Hybrid version, completing a race as a protagonist finished 31”4 from the leaders.

Suzuki’s podium was completed by Igor Iani and Nicola Puliani at 41 ” 2 from the leaders. On the Swift of the Turbomark the very young redeemed themselves from an unlucky first round and they were able to put themselves in evidence in the early stages of the Sanremo by setting the best time trial in the timed opening section in Bajardo.

Special mention for Giorgio Fichera and Ronny Celli, after scratching in the first special stage on Saturday, the duo suffers an important setback with a double touch in the following Power Stage, losing five minutes for a tire change. The Meteco Corse driver from Catania slipped back and was forced to retire on the second lap of the Langhan test.

Racing Start and the other protagonists of the trophy

The race between the Suzuki Swift RSTB 1.0 of Cristian Mantoet-Roberto Simioni and Stefano Martinelli-Fabio Menchini was also exciting, resolving in favor of the first crew. Deserved result for the Veronese Mantoet who ends his Ligurian trip in fourth overall position on the Millennium Sport Promotion Swift and immediately ahead of his opponent Martinelli, capturing important points for the purposes of the classification reserved for the Racing Start.

For his part, Martinelli from Lucca with the Novara Corse colors can be satisfied with a good fifth overall in the trophy, and a scratch on the “Semoigo” test.

Sixth place and important points also for Danilo Costantino from Savona together with Alessandro Parodi, standard bearer of Meteco Corse always aboard the Swift Boojsterjet turbo chased in turn by the good brothers Massimiliano and Marco Milivinti, also fighting for the Racing Start with the Swift the Nico Racing standard bearers are confirmed at the top of the Under crews.

Positive results for Gianandrea Gherardi’s growth at the wheel of the Swift Sport Hybrid. The Pisan driver together with Mattea Modenini in his third time driving the car followed by the Effemme Autosport team managed to achieve a third opening time in Bajardo despite some small errors during the race.

Eighth place for Sergio Denaro and Enzo and Enzo Colombaro, aboard Swift Sport, followed by the RST class Suzuki Baleno spouses Nicolò Ventoso and Teresa Varalla. Tiziano Fioravanti and Marco Saresini in Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid close the top ten of the single-make.

Selective and difficult rally with some retirements in the middle of the race between the rows of the Suzuki Rally Cup in addition to that of Fichera: the Piedmontese Alessandro Forneris, navigated by Luigi Cavagnetto, color bearer of Meteco Corse, Marcello Sterpone flanked by Nicolò Barla, on the Hybrid version edited by Alma Racing and Lorenzo Olivieri with Susy Ghisone, on another Suzuki Swift Boosterjet.

Ranking and appointments

Looking at the provisional ranking of the trophy after this second round of the season, Matteo Giordano (55 pt) is firmly in command, chased by Roberto Pellè (44) separated by eleven distances. Third at the moment and first among the Racing Start Stefano Martinelli (26pt).

Currently fourth is Danilo Costantino (22pt) with only one point behind Giorgio Fichera (21pt) who completes the top-five. Equal score after Sanremo for Milivinti (19pt) and Iani (19pt) who will fight for the Under classification. The challengers of the trophy will now meet in Sicily for the Targa Florio, scheduled for 6-8 May.

These are the models in detail

– Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid set up with the specifications of the National Hybrid Rally5 Technical Regulations, with epicyclic differential (Quaife), standard electronic control unit (ECU) and original six-speed gearbox.

– Suzuki Swift BoosterJet 1.0 Fiche n ° 0042 set up with the specifications of the R1 Group.

– Suzuki Swift Sport 1600 fitted with the specifications of the national R5 Group.

– Suzuki BoosterJet 1.0 (Swift / Baleno) with Racing Start specifications.

All models are light and robust, very sensitive to tuning and have characteristics that enhance the driving skills and sensitivity of the pilots and reward the most skilled crews from time to time. To even more uniform the level of performance, all the cars of the Suzuki Rally Cup will have to mount the same Toyo tires in the asphalt races.

FINAL RESULTS SANREMO SUZUKI RALLY CUP

1. Giordano – Siragusa (Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid) in 1: 32’46.0; 2. Leather ‘- Luraschi (Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid) + 34.9; 3. Iani Puliani (Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid) +41.2; 4. Mantoet – Simioni (Suzuki Swift Boosterjet) + 2’12.4; 5. Martinelli – Menchini (Suzuki Swift Boosterjet) + 2’13.5; 6. Costantino – Parodi (Suzuki Swift Boosterjet) + 2’57.3; 7.M.Milivinti – M. Milivinti (Suzuki Swift Boosterjet) + 3’49.4; 8. Money – Colombaro (Suzuki Swift Sport) + 4’23.6; 9. Ventoso-Varalla (Suzuki Baleno) + 4’42.7; 10.Fioravanti – Saresini (Suzuki Swift Sport) + 23’42.2

SUZUKI RALLY CUP 2022 RESULTS AFTER ROUND 2

Giordano 55pt; Pellè 44pt; Martinelli 26pt; Constantine 22pt Fichera 21pt; Constantine 12pt; Milivinti – Iani 19pt; Gherardi 15pt; Mantoet 14pt; Sterpone – 8pt money; Windy – Forneris 7; Olivieri 6pt.

RACING START BoosterJet 1.0 CLASSIFICATION AFTER ROUND 1

Martinelli 35pt; Constantine 26pt; Milivinti – Mantoet 20pt

ROLL OF GOLD SUZUKI RALLY CUP

2008 Roberto Sordi; 2009 Andrea Crugnola; 2010 Milko Pini; 2011 Claudio Gubertini; 2012 Damiano Defilippi; 2013 Paolo Amorisco; 2014 Alessandro Uliana; 2015 Marco Capello; 2016 Corrado Peloso; 2017 Simone Rivia, Under 25 Giorgio Cogni; 2018 Corrado Peloso; 2019 Simone Goldoni; 2020 Andrea Scalzotto; 2021 Simone Goldoni

2022 CALENDAR SUZUKI RALLY CUP

4-5 March 45th Rally Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio | 7-10 April 69th Rallye Sanremo | 5-8 May 105th Targa Florio | 11-13 June 16th Rally of Alba | 29-31 July Rally Lana | 25-28 August 45th Rally 1000 Miglia | 6-9 October 40th Rally 2 Valleys; 11-13 November 13th Liburnian Earth