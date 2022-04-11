Companies Valmet’s CFO resigns, due to unclear share transactions

Kari Saarinen has decided to resign from his position as CFO of Valmet due to the share transaction he has traded in Necs shares, the company says in a press release.

Valmetin CFO Kari Saarinen to leave office. The company said a moment ago.

“Kari Saarinen has decided to resign from his position as CFO of Valmet due to the share transaction he has exercised with the shares of Neleks and to minimize the reputational damage to Valmet,” the company writes in a press release.

