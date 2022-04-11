Monday, April 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Companies Valmet’s CFO resigns, due to unclear share transactions

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
9
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kari Saarinen has decided to resign from his position as CFO of Valmet due to the share transaction he has traded in Necs shares, the company says in a press release.

Joonas Laitinen HS

15:34 | Updated 15:37

Valmetin CFO Kari Saarinen to leave office. The company said a moment ago.

“Kari Saarinen has decided to resign from his position as CFO of Valmet due to the share transaction he has exercised with the shares of Neleks and to minimize the reputational damage to Valmet,” the company writes in a press release.

The news is being updated.

#Companies #Valmets #CFO #resigns #due #unclear #share #transactions

See also  Regional councils There is an air dispute over the generous meeting fee - the MP who demanded a reduction in the fee was expelled from the negotiations
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Shanghai eases lockdown in some areas despite record Covid-19 infections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.