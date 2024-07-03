Saturday September 21, 2024 the annual 4×4 rally promoted by is back on the program Suzuki Italywhich for the thirteenth edition chooses Veneto or the Asiago Plateau, also known as the Plateau of the Seven Municipalities. The annual gathering takes place in Veneto after the successes of the past editions in Tuscany, in Abruzzo and in Piedmont.

HOW DID IT GO SUZUKI RALLY REPORT AND PHOTOS

Suzuki 4×4 Rally 2024 in Veneto

Veneto and the Asiago Plateau or Seven Municipalities Plateau are the backdrop to the 13th Suzuki 4×4 Rally, scheduled for September 21st. The Hamamatsu company chooses the Vicenza Prealps for the traditional annual meeting dedicated to its four-wheel drive cars.

Poster 13th Suzuki 4×4 Rally 2024 in Veneto

The 13th 4×4 Rally is open to all four-wheel drive Suzukis, regardless of model or year of production. The event celebrates Suzuki’s spirit of freedom and its over fifty-year tradition in 4×4, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to spend a Saturday between fun and love for engines.

Suzuki 4×4 Rally 2024 Route

The Suzuki 4×4 Rally program includes a soft route suitable for all Suzukis with four-wheel drive. Along the route there is no shortage of Technical variantsaccessible by 4×4s with low gears. Each route is clearly marked, with assistance insured and staff personnel to support at strategic points.

The 2024 Suzuki 4×4 Rally takes place on the Altopiano dei Sette Comuni

Depending on the day’s program after lunch at the refuge, the group can choose between a short off-road route to an abandoned military fort or a Off-road Playground in a natural gravel pit. The day ends at the mountain hut with a snack and final greetings.

Registration, how to participate in the Suzuki Rally

From the 2nd of July, It is possible to register for the 13th Suzuki 4×4 Rally through the minisite of the eventwhere all the useful information is available. For further details, you can contact the company 4×4 DrivEvent Adventure Tour via email to the address [email protected] or call the number 333/8303079.

Luigi Sodano with Carolina Kostner Luigi Sodano at the Suzuki 4×4 Rally 2023 Luigi Sodano at the Suzuki 4×4 Rally 2023 Off road Tuscany tour Jimny in action on tour Off road passages in the tour Jimny in action Off road area Suzuki 4×4 Rally 2023 Off road area Suzuki 4×4 Rally 2023 Jimny Pro Yama trim Suzuki 4×4 Rally 2023 in Garfagnana Suzuki 4×4 Rally Briefing 2023 Photos of the last Suzuki rally in Garfagnana

The registration costs to participate in the 2024 Suzuki Rally are as follows: 90 euros for each crew of two people; 55 euros for a crew of one; 35 euros for each additional adult participant in an already registered crew; 20 euro for children between 7 and 10 years old; 15 euros for children between 3 and 6 years old. The fee includes the Saturday luncha welcome kit for each participant and theAccess to the off-road playground.

13th Suzuki Rally Program

8.00-9.15: Gathering of participants and registration.

9.15: Briefing dedicated to the route and the day’s program.

9.30am: Start of the Rally

13.00-13.30: Arrival at the refuge and lunch break

15.00: Off-road playground or other stretch of trail

16.30: Final greetings and closing of the event

Photos 2023 edition of the 4×4 Suzuki rally

