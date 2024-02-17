We are already close to reaching the halfway point of Clausura 2024, of the Liga MXbut the topic of signings is still on the lips of some clubs.
Here we leave you the latest news of the Stove Football of C2024:
This week the Uruguayan has been linked again with the MLS because he wouldn't be so happy with his substitute role in the America.
He Royal Salt Lake It would be his destiny, although there is also talk of three other squads, as reported by the portal Monumental AmericaHowever, the azulcrema board mentions that they would let him go until the tournament is over.
One of the reasons why Cabecita wants to leave is that in the North American club he could be a starter and thus convince the coaching staff of the national team. Uruguay to include it in the call for the Copa America 2024.
Now, there are some media that have reported that to replace Jonathan Rodriguez They would think of the Moroccan extreme right.
The Dutchman has also played for clubs such as Feyenoord, Lille, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Everton and Mainzbut is currently without a club since last November 2023.
One of the many names that exist to replace the injured Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez of Blue Cross It's the Peruvian. Currently, the 2018 World Cup winner in Russia is going through a difficult time in terms of security, since he has received death threats, which is why he is seeking to terminate his contract with the Cesar Vallejo and leave the country.
By being free, he could join The Machine.
This last semester the goalkeeper was linked with Chivas or the club of your loves, StripedHowever, nothing came to fruition and he has now opted for retirement. Therefore, this Sunday before their league duel, Spiderman will receive a tribute at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium.
During the week, Nacho was announced as the new strategist of Santos Laguna replacing the Uruguayan Pablo Repetto. The World Cup player signed a contract until December 2024.
In some media they put the Bolivian as a possible reinforcement of Blue Crosssince the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi took him at the time to Valley Independent from Ecuador, however, the Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira He stated that no one has contacted him.
