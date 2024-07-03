The level of James Rodriguez at the 2024 Copa America in the United States He is exceptional and is already being classified as one of the best players in the tournament.

His performance in the 2-1 victory againstto Paraguayin the 3-0 win over Costa Rica and in the 1-1 draw with Brasit has been sensational.

Great figure

From his feet have come key assists for the goals of the Colombians, who with seven points moved up to first place in group D and will now meet Panama in the quarter-finals.

The Cucuteño has been sensational, but in the Sao Paulo He doesn’t perform as well and the coaches have had little faith in him, which is why he hasn’t stood out.

Luis Zubeldia, The Argentine strategist and head of the club has not counted much on the midfielder and since his arrival he has warned that each player has to earn his place.

There has been talk of the option of leaving the team and there has been talk of going to Mexicoto the United States soccer, return to Spain and if he stays in Brazil, there are two clubs that want him.

The truth

Julio Caceres He is the president of São Paulo, he is in the America Cup and spoke to Colombian media after the 1-1 with the Brazilians and praised him.

“He is a great player and that is why he went to São Paulo. We are waiting. He came to give me a hug. I thought it was very generous of him to come to the locker room to hug me. He is a great player, of international level,” said the manager.

On the question of the Colombian footballer’s time at the club, he said: “We don’t know. We have to talk. After the Copa América we have to sit down and talk. He is still a São Paulo player. We will wait until the Copa is over.”

