Electric breakthrough also for Suzuki which is preparing a massive transition to battery technologies after the Hamamatsu house has stalled for years by making the most of all the potential of the hybrid. Among the big news for the Japanese brand there should also be one Suzuki Jimny electric, with an important turning point for the iconic miniature off-roader which will thus have its own version on tap that will allow the model to live a second life after the restrictions in terms of emissions that had relegated the small off-roader to the N1 category only for the matriculation.

The electric version of Jimny falls within the new strategic plan of the Hamamatsu house which unveiled some of the innovations arriving between now and 2030. The Japanese brand showed a slide in which the slides of the cars that will become part of the Japanese brand’s offer appear and among the various silhouettes one can also glimpse that of the Jimny. After the five-door version, therefore, it could also be time for an EV version for the small Japanese off-road vehicle. In all, there is talk of 5 new electric models that will be launched on the market from 2024 to achieve the ambitious goal of selling 80% of cars on tap in the Old Continent by 2030. The remainder of the registration mix will be however electrified, taking advantage of the mild or full hybrid versions.

In addition to the battery-powered Jimny, Suzuki’s new EV range will include an A-segment car and three crossovers, including the new Vitara and a production car that will be inspired by the concept eVX as well as what appears to be a variant of the Fronx that is currently being sold in India. Suzuki’s strategic electric plan provides for an 18 billion investment in batteries while 13.5 billion euros will be allocated to the development of the various products the Japanese car manufacturer deals with, thus also including boats and motorcycles.