The Pokémon Company has confirmed the return of kadabra in the Trading Card Game Pokémonwhich represents a historical event since it expires in this way a ban lasted 20 years due to a dispute with illusionist Uri Geller.

We already knew that Kadabra was destined to return: first due to the closure of the lawsuit, complete with a request for forgiveness from Uri Geller to fans of the series, then with an initial confirmation from The Pokémon Company, but now there is also a exit period almost official, considering that PokéBeach has had the opportunity to preview some cards from the upcoming series arriving for the Pokémon TCG.

Kadabra will be the protagonist of the Pokémon Card 151, which concerns precisely the creature for a long time remained away from the game. In the leaked documents, Alakazam is also clearly mentioned, which is an evolution of Kadabra, further confirming the arrival of the creature. The new card will be available on the market from June 2023.

Geller himself commented on the PokéBeach article, confirming that Kadabra will return in June and that he is very happy about this. “It was you fans and my granddaughters who convinced me to change my mind, now we can all see Kadabra back together with the other Pokémon in the card game this summer,” he said.

The story, which we have talked about in depth, is rather bizarre: Uri Geller, a well-known illusionist who became famous for his alleged ability to bend spoons with the power of his mind, sued Nintendo because he claimed that Kadabra was inspired by him, but without there having been any agreement in this regard. To avoid problems, Nintendo removed Kadabra from Pokémon in 2002 and it has remained banned ever since, until now.