Susy Díaz spoke about the current political situation in the country and avoided making bad comments about the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo. Contrary to many personalities, the former congresswoman came out in defense of the president and asked the Peruvian people to let him continue working.

What did Susy Diaz say?

Susy Díaz spoke, from her point of view, about the political panorama facing the country and avoided giving criticism after being consulted on current issues such as the handing over of the former secretary of the president, Bruno Pacheco, to the authorities.

“I think we have to let the president (Pedro Castillo) work,” Susy Díaz commented during an interview with La República.

Florcita Polo’s mother also stressed that, during her time as a member of Congress, from 1995 to 2000, her motto was always “not to judge politicians.”

“When I ran for Congress I said: ‘I’m going to go to work and let work’, that’s my motto, I’m not one to criticize anyone’s politics. I think you have to let him work, that’s what I always say,” he added.

