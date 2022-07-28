“Forza Italia will indicate the premier because I take the field again this time in an electoral campaign as I have done several times, because I feel a strong duty to do so and therefore we will carry out an electoral campaign in which we will try to convey to the Italians all the reasons they would have in indicating us with their vote “in the political elections of the 25 September 2022. Silvio Berlusconi said this in Zona Bianca, on Retequattro.

Could the outcome of the center-right summit be called into question by the choice of prime ministerial candidates? “No, I don’t think so because I represent experience, wisdom there, I would also like to say consistency” replied the Knight.

“Start an electoral campaign that I would like to do in first person – he remarked – a very strong campaign aimed at making citizens understand all the things that now seem to be unclear, to bring Forza Italia to be the main column of the center-right “.

“I think that with an important presence in this electoral campaign we will be able to explain many things to the Italians and I believe that this will be very useful for our country. With Forza Italia – reiterated Berlusconi – I plan to get to 20%“.

The Forza Italia leader explained that he will “campaign also on social networks” and “with appearances twice a week on the Internet” with “statements on social networks not exceeding 3 minutes, therefore very concentrated. I believe there will be no rallies, at least I consider territorial presences useless. “” I will do interviews in newspapers, I hope every day, and I will be on the radio “, he added.

The center-right, he stressed, “must have the eyes of generosity, intelligence and goodness, all different from the eyes of a tiger. I like animals very much, I’m afraid of loose tigers as I imagine all people of common sense, those who I especially love are dogs “.

And “As usual, I have put my generosity into play and therefore I have reduced by a few numbers“the colleges” due to us, which are given to us on the basis of current polls, while I, as I said, hope in this electoral campaign to bring Forza Italia from 11%, around which it is now, at least 20% “.

“In the past few years we had once dropped to 10%, I campaigned and we finished at 21%. Why not repeat the same thing now since I am rejuvenated” said the Forza Italia leader.

Berlusconi said to himself “embittered” for the ministers who have left Forza Italia, “they have made a grave mistake for their future and their career that will not exist. They have betrayed their constituents.” And in the electoral program of the center-right there is a rule “on changing shirts: we go home. In the next legislature it will be law“.

Then, again speaking of the center-right’s electoral program, he remarked: “My dream is to create green corridors around the cities of the woods and within the cities that unite all the green parts of the parks of the same cities, because nature is extraordinary, it saves us from many diseases, it makes us live much better “.

“As for the elderly, my elderly colleagues, we want to give serenity and dignity to those people who have not been able to pay contributions but who are the people who have worked the most, have worked tirelessly at home, in the afternoon, in the evening. , sometimes at night, on Saturdays, Sundays, during the holidays, our grandmothers and our mothers, so we will guarantee, and we have already made the calculations on where to find the naturally necessary funds, 1000 euros per month for thirteen months to all our grandmothers and all our mothers. I think this is good news for 13 million elderly people, of which half, more than half, are grandmothers and mothers “.

And, again, in the center-right program “we add the free dentist, even for expensive implants, for the elderly who do not have the possibility of having it “.

Berlusconi then explained: “We are working on a government team made up of our best parliamentarians but also of protagonists from the world of culture and business”.

At Zona Bianca, the Knight read the “secular creed” of Forza Italia ‘recited’ in a ’94 demonstration in Rome. “We believe in freedom …” is the beginning of the formula recalled by the leader of FI.

During the broadcast, the Cav also talked about Calenda: “There is Calenda who with this fake doily thinks to take it to the left but there will be few votes. Keep in mind that in 5 years Calenda has changed party and name of his party five times; therefore, there is no possibility for the left to surpass the votes of the center right “.