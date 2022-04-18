Susan Diaz revealed that he had a secret relationship with a former minister. In an interview, the former congresswoman said that her romance never came to light because Magaly Medina’s cameras could not capture her with the politician. In addition, she assured that he was not interested in appearing on national television, as her other couples did.

“I have dated men who have not supported them and do not want to appear on television,” the comic actress began. “I have gone out with people who are not figurettis, like when I went out with a minister and nobody found out,” she added for the newspaper El Popular.

Some clues about the former minister who was with Susy Díaz

Susy Díaz affirmed that her ex-partner was Minister of the Government of Ollanta Humala and the second period of Alan García . “It was before I fell in love with Walter (Obregón). (…) Nobody found out, I had it hidden. I recently saw him on television declaring, he was not a figuretti, “he said.

Where did Susy Díaz meet the former minister?

According to Florcita Polo’s mother, they met at a restaurant in Miraflores. “We talked. We started dating we sneak out all within four walls,” he said.

He denied that it was a forbidden love, since both were single. “(He) was separated. We did not go to public places, Magaly Medina’s cameras never supported us. He told me: why not, if I’m single, but I took care of him, “she pointed out.

He mentioned that his love affair with the mysterious politician lasted several years, but now they no longer speak . “He liked that I stayed in his apartment, I stayed for several days, he didn’t want me to leave. I had to do my business, he traveled for his work. Despite this, Ours lasted several years, I loved him very much. Now I no longer have communication with him.”

Susy Díaz was a congressman. Photo: GLR

Susy Díaz, congresswoman during the 90s

In 1995, Susy Díaz was elected congresswoman for the periods 1995-2000 with 10,280 votes. She ran as a candidate for the Independent Agrarian Movement.

In his five years in politics, 30 bills of the 120 presented were enacted. She was one of the parliamentarians with the most legislative initiatives during her administration.