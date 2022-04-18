The authors will invite us to follow the tradition and look for Easter Eggs, but they do not forget the brutality of their game.

Crossout has always tried to brutal crashes and battlefields filled with imposing vehiclesbut it is also a game that adds such nice events as the Easter. The holiday related to eggs, rabbits and chocolate has already passed, but from Gaijin Entertainment they want keep celebrating the moment that, beyond the recently added game modes and the recovered deluxe editions, invites us to be curious.

And it is that the developers have hidden a total of 24 Easter Eggs in all the garages, so our mission is to find and destroy them. Depending on the number of Eggs we locate (5, 10, 15 and 20), we will be rewarded with thematic content which includes backgrounds, logos, the portrait of ‘Lewis’ and 3 destructible objects for the polygon in the shape of an Easter egg.

And what if we have already got all the gifts in last year’s event? Gaijin Entertainment has a solution for this: 4 challenges that will force us to install the ‘Ears’ hologram in our vehicles (we will receive it at the beginning of the event and it will be available until the end of the next April 25th). Here are the challenges proposed by the authors to enjoy Easter:

Finish 1 battle with the “Ears” hologram installed.



Deal 750 damage with the “Ears” hologram installed.



Win 3 battles with the “Ears” hologram installed.



Destroy or help destroy 3 enemies with the “Ears” hologram installed.

Will you be able to carry out these missions? Then play crossout for free and show your skills in this brutal game. And it is that Gaijin Entertainment does not stop adding novelties that extend the experience to the maximum, and that is why we now have a new battle format that gives more impact to each game.

