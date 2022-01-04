B.and Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) sees little chance of being able to change the EU’s plans for nuclear power. “I dare to doubt whether the proposal can still be changed or stopped,” said the Green politician on Tuesday morning to radio station Bavaria 2. A change would only be possible if the majority of member states would say no to this proposal – this but is not to be expected.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen decided last autumn on the question of promoting nuclear power as a sustainable form of energy, said Lemke. “France has positioned itself very clearly, as have other countries” – in favor of the EU’s plans. You consider the plans of the EU Commission to classify investments in nuclear power as sustainable, to be wrong, affirmed Lemke.

The position of the federal government on the question of nuclear power is closed, she said. “The SPD, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have all made it clear that from our point of view, from the point of view of the German government, nuclear power is not a sustainable investment.”

The federal government intends to present a statement on the EU plans in Brussels in January. On Monday, she had already assessed a lawsuit against the plans as largely hopeless.