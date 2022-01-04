The head coach has been replaced at the SKA hockey club. This is reported on the official website teams.

“In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors of the club in order to improve the management of the headquarters and the team, Roman Rotenberg has been appointed to the position of head coach,” the statement says. Rotenberg replaced Valery Bragin in this post, who will become an assistant to the head coach of the team.

Rotenberg is the eldest son of the famous Russian billionaire Boris Rotenberg. The specialist holds the positions of deputy chairman of the board of directors, vice president, and general director at SKA.

Rotenberg previously served as the acting head coach. This happened in the fall of 2020, when Bragin was in quarantine due to a positive test for coronavirus.

SKA is ranked second in the Western Conference standings with 62 points in 44 games. The next meeting will be held by the army team on January 4 against Kunlun Red Star.