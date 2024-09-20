Even in the remote case – very unlikely, unfortunately – that will prosper the suspensions issued against the destructive constitutional reform to the Judiciary and/or your publication in the Official Gazette of the Federationit is expected that Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum resorted to the criminal resource of disregard to the Supreme Court of Justice.

Nothing will stop the imposition because the president, his party, his legislators and his accomplices in Congress They have violated the rule of law for almost six years, upsetting at your whim institutionality and the legality.

The excremental legislative procedure of the antidemocratic majorities of the ruling party in the House of Representatives and the Senate would be enough when they approved the regressive, useless and demagogic reform to overturn it: remember that in the session held in the Sala de Armas of Magdalena Mixhuca there was no way to corroborate that those who voted for the approval were actually deputies, and that in the Senatewith the coordinator of the Morena bench and the president of the Board of Directors lying to the plenary, the dirty trick of completing the majority they required was committed with the purchase of a couple of traitors to the PAN and Movimiento Ciudadano.

That the government would ignore a ruling by the Court against the reform of the Judiciary There is a timely record: yesterday the opinion on the proposal to endorse the Army the National guardunder whose de facto command it has continued despite the fact that the highest court in April 2023, when resolving an action of unconstitutionality, ordered that no later than January 1 of this year (almost nine months have already passed since the deadline), the control of the National guard was transferred from the Ministry of Defense to the (civil) Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection.

On this sensitive issue, by the way, to fuel the lynching of the ministers of the Court, Lopez Obrador He attributes to them having brought down the militarization of the GN without taking into account that, on their own initiative, Article 21 of the Constitution reads since March 26, 2019:

“Public security institutions, including the National Guard, will be of a civil nature (…), which will be attached to the public security department…”

With the same impunity that the Executive Branch has disregarded rulings by the Court (such as on the detention for more than 36 hours in prisons called “immigration stations” to the detriment of Tzeltal indigenous people and other actions of unconstitutionality and constitutional controversies), the Senate has ignored the rulings to complete the number of commissioners of the National Institute of Transparency, Right to Information and Protection of Personal Data, an institution, by the way, on hold to be absorbed and scrapped by the Federation and thereby accentuate the turbidity in the management of public affairs.

AMLO did not lie: “the best is the worst it is going to get…”

