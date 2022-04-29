The British Conservative Party provisionally suspended its deputy Neil Parish from belonging to the formation this Friday, accused by several colleagues of viewing pornography on his cell phone during parliamentary sessions in the House of Commons.

A spokeswoman for the ruling party explained that, after a conversation with the head of discipline, Chris Heaton-Harris, Parish will appear before the Commons Standards Committee to be investigated.

Neil Parish… the MP accused of watching porn on his phone… earlier this week commenting on the er… anonymous MP ..accused of watching porn on his phone https://t.co/Jw0ahaLkfO — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 29, 2022

“Parish has been suspended from membership pending the outcome of that investigation,” the source said.

If found guilty, the committee could issue various types of sanctions, including expulsion from parliament.

The opposition, led by Labor, has called on the Conservative Party to ask him to resign from his seat -which he will now occupy as an independent-, which would lead to a by-election to replace him.

Until now The identity of the parliamentarian who last Tuesday was accused of looking at porn by at least two conservative deputies was unknown, during a meeting of “tories” with his head of discipline.

Parish, 65, is MP for Tiverton and Honiton, in the English county of Devon, and chairs the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

His case joins 56 other complaints of alleged sexual misconduct filed against other parliamentarians, including three members of the Government and two opposition spokesmen, who have not been identified.

It also coincides with a controversy caused by the anonymous statements to the press by several Conservative deputies, who falsely accused the Labor deputy leader, Angela Rayner, of trying to distract the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in the parliamentary confrontations by crossing and uncrossing his legs.

