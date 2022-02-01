Suspected criminal offenses Vantaa’s cell death is now being investigated as murder – Police say very brutal and brutal violence

Five men are imprisoned for the work.

Vantaa The investigation into the case of a prisoner found dead in a prison last Thursday has progressed with the Eastern Uusimaa police.

Police have turned the crime they are investigating into a murder into murder. The act is suspected of five men who were in the same travel cell with the victim at the time of the homicide. The men were arrested last weekend on suspicion.

“On the basis of interrogations and technical investigations, the criminal name has been changed to murder because the victim had been subjected to very brutal and cruel violence. We will continue to interrogate the suspects as well as technical investigations to find out how the persons placed in the travel cell are related to the criminal suspicion being investigated, ”the investigating director said in a police release. Tero Tyynelä.

The news is being updated.