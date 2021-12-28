Thursday, December 30, 2021
Suspected criminal offenses The district court arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder in Konala, Helsinki

December 28, 2021
One person was injured in the shooting last Thursday. A man suspected of being shot was arrested on Christmas Eve.

Helsinki A 28-year-old man was arrested by the district court on Tuesday on probable grounds on suspicion of attempted murder in Konala, Helsinki.

One person was injured in the shooting last Thursday. According to police, the shooting took place in an apartment in Riukukuja. Police received an alert about the incident at noon. The victim was taken to hospital.

A man suspected of being shot was arrested on Christmas Eve.

Police have not given further details about the case. The charge must be filed by February 22nd.

