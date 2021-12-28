The entrance of Alessandro Basciano in the house of Big Brother Vip has shaken the balance especially among female competitors. More than one Vippo has admitted that they have an interest in him. He was clear from the start saying he was particularly teased by Soleil and Sophie.

But also Jessica Selassie seems to have taken a crush on the former Men and Women and continues to be nice to him despite the young man seems not to be interested. The umpteenth massage done by Jessica angered her sister Lulu who pointed out the mistake.

“You waste time giving massages to that one. What the hell massages? Imbecile that you are a sister, you do these things to someone who doesn’t even want you. You don’t make love, no, you don’t have to do that anymore. If you massaged someone else with whom there was nothing I would not have told you these things here. He knows very well you like him, don’t be fooled. The fact is not that I want to piss you off, but I say it for you “ – Lulu’s harsh words.

The young woman then invited her sister not to compare her relationship with Manuel and what she has with Alessandro. “Don’t compare my behavior with Manuel to yours with Alessandro. I did what I had to do because what is between me and Manuel is true love. I had already understood that with Manu it was something real. My efforts made sense, what you do with the new makes no sense. You seem almost crazy to run after someone who doesn’t even want you. As soon as he walked in he said ‘I like dude and dude’ did not mention your name. You had to be smart and not get fooled ”.

Jessica appeared annoyed by her sister’s lecture and defended herself by saying: “What harm is there if I gave him a massage? What does it have to do with that you think he doesn’t want me? Look, I don’t like it anymore, you’re really wrong. I see him as a friend now. Stop scolding me like this. So what did you do with Manuel? And trust me it’s true that I don’t care now. You’re bothering me, you’re always bothering me, that’s enough “.